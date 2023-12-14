‘I can’t deny that’ – Will Still breaks silence on Sunderland rumours amid positive talk claims

Sunderland managerial target Will Still has acknowledged recent interest in his services but his full focus remains on Stade Reims.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Tony Mowbray. Plenty of contenders have been linked since but in the meantime, caretaker manager Mike Dodds has led the Black Cats to consecutive Championship wins.

One of the names most heavily linked is Stade Reims’ highly-rated boss Still. There’s been a lot of noise over interest in the 31-year-old and earlier this week, it was claimed that positive talks had taken place between him and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Now though, Still has broken silence on the speculation.

Speaking with RMC Sport (quotes via Sport Witness), Still confirmed that he has had interest in his services despite not naming Sunderland or any other team. He said:

“I knew that at the first chance, people were going to try and change my image or to try and make me pass for a mercenary.

“It made me laugh more than anything. It’s like saying that I would send my CV to Manchester United because Erik ten Hag is under pressure.

“I know that I’m stupid and that I’m not the smartest, but I’m not that stupid. The president has already told me the stories were doing his head in, we laughed about it because I’m very open about all this.

“There is interest, there always has been and if I wanted to go to England, I would have gone before now.”

Still later added:

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. You [the media] have come up with very, very nice stories, and I can’t deny the fact there was interest in me. I can confirm that. Just like the past, like this summer and these past few weeks. I find that rather flattering without being arrogant or pretentious.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Still relaxed

While acknowledging the interest and rumours over a potential Sunderland approach, it certainly seems Still isn’t fretting over the saga. He’s no stranger to interest in his services and neither are Stade Reims.

Time will tell if this does come to anything though. The Black Cats are an ambitious club on the lookout for a promising young coach to align with their specific recruitment methods, and Still would probably be the pick of those to have been linked.

His words seem to confirm the Sunderland admiration but he certainly wasn’t drawn on the possibility of heading to the Stadium of Light imminently.