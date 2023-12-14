Hull City man poised to miss Cardiff City clash but could return against Bristol City

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Jason Lokilo will ‘probably’ miss this weekend’s game.

Hull City are back in Championship action with a home clash against Cardiff City.

Lokilo, 25, has picked up another injury and is poised to sit out on Saturday. However, he could return against Bristol City on Friday 22nd December.

Rosenior has provided this update regarding the winger and his teammate Jaden Philogene, as per a report by HullLive: “We are probably looking at six weeks with Jaden, which is a big miss, but it’s something we are going to have to solve as a group. With Jason, he will probably just miss out for Saturday but should be fit for Bristol City.”

Hull City injury latest

Not having Lokilo back for Cardiff will be a bit of a blow for Hull. However, Philogene is a much bigger miss.

The Tigers beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out as they returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Watford and QPR. They were losing 1-0 at half-time at the Riverside Stadium but showed great character to turn the match around and win after goals by Liam Delap and Ozan Tufan.

Lokilo arrived at the MKM Stadium over the summer to add more competition and depth to the club’s attacking department. However, he hasn’t quite managed to keep fit.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions to date for the East Yorkshire, 13 of which have come in the league, and hasn’t scored yet.

The Belgium-born man was on the books at Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2017 and played once for their first-team. The ex-Anderlecht academy man left Selhurst Park and has since had stints at Doncaster Roers, Górnik Łęczna, Istanbulspor and Sparta Rotterdam.

His return for Bristol City later this month will be a boost. In the meantime, Hull can rise back into the play-offs if they beat Cardiff up next and other results go their way.