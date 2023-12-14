‘Can’t help but worry’ – Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town are currently sat in 21st place in the table. They are only a point above the relegation zone.

The Terriers were beaten 3-1 at home by Preston North End in their last outing and will be eager to bounce back. The Yorkshire club turned to Darren Moore in September after Neil Warnock’s exit.

Millwall are 20th in the Championship and are only one position above their upcoming opponents. They were beaten 3-2 away at Leicester City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the bottom of the league and three points would be valuable if someone was able to win it.

“Huddersfield have won just once in their last eight games and although they have been able to pick up a few draws recently, pressure is mounting on Darren Moore already and they are lacking quality.

“Millwall have had a poor season too and their new boss Joe Edwards will be eager to start picking up more wins. I can’t split these two teams at the moment and I’m going to say it’ll end in a draw here.”

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“It’s been similar seasons for Huddersfield Town and Millwall, and you can’t help but worry about both of them. Huddersfield are getting draws but are being caught by QPR and the same goes for the Lions, who can’t find form under Joe Edwards.

“It would have been hoped that there would be a more immediate upturn in results for Millwall but this run of four losses in five games is something to worry about.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d go with Huddersfield, but I’ll say this ends at 1-1.”

Huddersfield Town vs Millwall prediction: 1-1