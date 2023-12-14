‘He’ll play at the top’ – Brighton loan man hailed by EFL teammate

Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan has tipped Brighton and Hove Albion loanee James Beadle to go to the very ‘top’ level.

Oxford United swooped to land the goalkeeper on loan in the last transfer window.

Beadle, 19, has since caught the eye playing for the League One side.

Brannagan has been impressed and has told This is Oxfordshire: “He’s been ace. It’s great to have him behind us, and he’s a great kid, which is the most important thing. He’s come in and done fantastic, and hopefully he stays as long as possible.

“He’s great with his feet, with shot-stopping and his all round game is fantastic. He’s a young kid, and just needs to keep building and working on what he’s good at. I’m sure he’ll play at the top, in my eyes.”

Brighton loanee impressing at Oxford United

Beadle is on a season-long deal at the Kassam Stadium and has made the number one spot his own this term. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions, 20 of which have come in the league, and he has kept eight clean sheets to date.

The England youth international rose up through the academy ranks at Charlton Athletic and was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels before he was lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League in 2022 when Brighton came calling.

Beadle hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Seagulls yet and was allowed to depart temporarily when Crewe Alexandra came calling last winter.

Despite his tender age, he went on to impress for the Railwaymen under Lee Bell during the second-half of last season and played nine league games for the Cheshire outfit as they ended the campaign in mid-table.

He has since made the step up a division well with Oxford and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

The U’s are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Burton Albion. They are currently 5th in the table and are three points inside the top six.