‘Given themselves hope’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday saw their three-game unbeaten run end with a midweek defeat to Norwich City. Bailey Cadamarteri was on the scoresheet again but the Canaries ultimately ran out 3-1 winners, leaving the Owls 23rd in the table.

Wednesday have been vastly improved under Danny Rohl but with eight points separating them and safety, there remains plenty of work to do.

QPR meanwhile played out a goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle despite their best efforts to make it four wins in a row. They too remain in the Championship relegation zone as a result, but they’re just a point behind 21st placed Huddersfield Town.

Like their weekend opponents, the R’s have also been revitalised by new management. Marti Cifuentes has led them to three wins, three draws and just one loss in his seven games in charge.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Few would have tipped these two to revive their survival hopes previously but under new management, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have given themselves hope. Especially the latter, who are now four without defeat.

“A trip to Hillsborough will be a tough one though. The home faithful are firmly behind Danny Rohl and with a new star to root for in Bailey Cadamarteri, it should be a good atmosphere.

“I do think the R’s are well-equipped to deal with the threats Wednesday possess though. It could make for a close game overseen by two impressive managers, so I’ll say this ends level.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the bottom of the Championship and both sides have turned a corner recently so it should be a good clash.

“Despite losing to Norwich City last time out, Sheffield Wednesday have more of an identity and way of playing under Danny Rohl. He is a popular man at Hillsborough and seems to have the players and fans on side.

“QPR have also enjoyed a new lease of life since Marti Cifuentes came in. I think this will be a close game but I fancy the visitors to sneak it, just based on the quality of Illias Chair and Chris Willock.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR prediction: 1-2