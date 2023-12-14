‘Getting closer’ – Injury update regarding West Ham loan man with EFL club

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield has said West Ham loanee Freddie Potts is getting ‘closer’ to his return.

Wycombe Wanderers swooped to land the youngster on loan in the last transfer window.

Potts, 20, has recently been out of action due to injury but has made good progress with his recovery.

In this latest update, Bloomfield has said, as per a report by the Bucks Free Press: “Kane Vincent-Young is also nearly back, and this is a huge boost for us as we think very highly of him. Freddie Potts is also getting closer too.

“The boys have worked so hard. They are an honest bunch and I can’t question their work ethic or application.”

Wycombe Wanderers boost regarding West Ham loan man

West Ham gave Potts the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis back in July to get some experience under his belt.

This is his first loan move away from the London Stadium and he has been enjoying plenty of game time at Adams Park this term.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Chairboys to date and has chipped in with two goals and a single assist.

Potts has been on the books at West Ham for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London outfit.

He has been a regular at various youth levels for them over recent years. His brother, Dan, plays for Luton Town and helped the Hatters gain promotion from the Championship in the last campaign.

Potts was handed his first professional deal by David Moyes in 2021 and made his senior debut in a Europa League clash against Dynamo Zagreb in the same year. He has since played twice more for the Hammers before he was shipped out to Wycombe.

The Chairboys are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Derby County.