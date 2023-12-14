‘Full of confidence’ – Bristol City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City are sat in 15th place in the table with 26 points on the board. It has been a frustrating campaign for them so far this term and they need to start picking up more results.

The Robins lost 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out. Liam Manning’s side are now winless in their last four Championship fixtures.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are in decent form at the moment and are 6th. They have won back-to-back matches against West Brom and Leeds United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Bristol City just can’t seem to click at the moment and another frustrating mid-table season beckons for them if they can’t start to win more.

“Sunderland will be full of confidence at the moment after their recent wins over promotion rivals West Brom and Leeds United.

“The Black Cats have threats in attacking areas like Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard and will fancy their chances of getting a win at Ashton Gate. I think they’ll sneak one as well to keep their form going.”

Bristol City vs Sunderland prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“It’s not been an easy run for Manning to start his Bristol City tenure and with Sunderland up next, the Robins could be in for a tough one. Two wins from two for caretaker manager Mike Dodds has restored faith on Wearside and they carry good momentum behind them.

“The two sides will come into the games in contrasting moods given their respective forms, and I think that could show.

“I’ll say the visitors claim a 2-1 win, which will only increase the stock of caretaker boss Dodds at Sunderland.”

Bristol City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-2