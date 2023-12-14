Fabrizio Romano shares update on Sunderland’s new top target amid fresh Will Still developments

Sunderland have another name at the top of their list of managerial targets, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said on X.

Sunderland’s hunt for a new boss has already taken a few twists and turns. One thing is clear though: they want a coach who is aligned with their recruitment methods, given that there was some difference between the club and former boss Tony Mowbray.

Two wins in two games under caretaker boss Mike Dodds has calmed some nerves in the search for a swift appointment. Plenty of names have been mentioned, most notably that of Stade Reims boss Will Still, though his recent words seem to have calmed things down on that front a little.

Now, in his latest update of Sunderland’s Still interest, trusted reporter Romano has offered another intriguing bit of information.

While echoing claims that there has never been any sort of agreement between the Black Cats and Still, Romano reveals there is now ‘another name’ on their managerial shortlist as their ‘top target’.

🔴⚪️ Understand nothing has been agreed or done between Sunderland and Reims manager Will Still. Sunderland keep working on new head coach but they’ve another name in the list as top target now. Talks ongoing. pic.twitter.com/PKOWILAV3w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2023

It remains to be seen just who this is, with plenty of contenders linked with the vacant post at the Stadium of Light over the course of this week.

The search for Mowbray’s replacement

As touched on before, the success under caretaker boss Dodds has hopefully calmed nerves that a quick replacement would be needed. Nevertheless, with January nearing and some important recruitment needed, Sunderland would be wise to get someone in sooner rather than later.

Still looks like a name to cross off the list. His appointment always looked an ambitious one but his recent words over his commitment to Reims looks to have ruled out the chances of him coming in.

Kim Hellberg had been linked but he has joined Hammarby IF, who QPR poached the impressive Marti Cifuentes from last month.

Time will tell just who this mysterious new name at the top of Sunderland’s targets list is, but fans will be keeping an eye on all the updates while Dodds continues to lead the Championship side for the time being.