Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Notts County keen on 20-goal midfielder

Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Notts County are all keen on Southall United midfielder Jaden Thompson-Brissett, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The non-league ace is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Thompson-Brissett, 22, has caught the eye playing in the Isthmian League South Central Division this season.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Charlton, Millwall and Notts County are eyeing a swoop for him along with Stoke City, Reading and Stevenage.

Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Notts County eye non-league star

Thompson-Brissett is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has scored 20 goals from midfield already this term.

He started his career as a youngster in the academy at Norwich City and rose up through the academy ranks at Carrow Road.

The Londoner was a regular for the Canaries at various different youth levels before he left East Anglia in 2019 to link up with Brentford.

Thompson-Brissett then played for the Bees’ B team before leaving the London outfit in 2020.

He has since slipped out of the Football League and has had spells at Dagenham and Redbridge, Chesham and Hayes and Yeading.

Southall snapped him up in the summer and he hasn’t looked back since, establishing himself as their key man in the middle of the park. However, they will face a real battle to keep hold of him amid interest from higher up the football pyramid this winter.

Charlton are currently looking to get into the League One play-offs under Michael Appleton and could see him as someone to bolster their ranks. However, the Addicks will have to face plenty of competition from elsewhere if they are to get him with the likes of Millwall and Notts County also linked.