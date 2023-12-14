Chairman addresses fresh transfer link with 19-goal/assist star – Hull City, Bristol City among sides keen

Hull City, Bristol City and Peterborough United are the sides pushing on to sign AFC Wimbledon star Al-Hamadi in January, a report from TEAMtalk claimed on Wednesday. A £1.5m deal is said to be in the offing, with Posh claimed to be in the driving seat.

It comes amid another starring campaign for the Iraqi striker, who has 13 goals and six assists in 23 appearances for Wimbledon this season.

Now though, yesterday’s claims have been dismissed by Posh chairman and co-owner MacAnthony. As per the Peterborough Telegraph, the Irishman labelled the rumours as ‘nonsense’, with the report adding that no strikers will be signed at London Road this winter, even with Jonson Clarke-Harris lined up for a move elsewhere.

Time will tell if the Hull City and Bristol City links meet the same fate. If their interest is genuine though, Posh’s clarified stance could pave the way for one of them to take control of the race for Al-Hamadi.

Starring in League Two

Al-Hamadi only joined AFC Wimbledon in January, leaving Wycombe Wanderers in a bid to find regular minutes elsewhere. He starred over the second half of last season and after continuing his form this campaign, he now has 23 goals and seven assists in 42 games for the League Two club.

He looks ready for a step up and having found such form, it could be that a Championship move awaits him. League One may be seen as the natural progression, but at a reported £1.5m, that fee could be a little steep for a third-tier side.

Hull City have shown they’ve got the cash to splash before while Bristol City will be hoping to back manager Liam Manning in his first transfer window in charge. It remains to be seen if anything comes of the Al-Hamadi links though, with the Peterborough United rumours quickly dismissed.