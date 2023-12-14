Blackpool man to return in January after latest development

Blackpool striker Brad Holmes has extended his loan spell at Southport, as announced by the club’s website.

Blackpool have allowed the youngster to remain with the National League North side for another month.

Holmes, 20, is now due to return to Bloomfield Road at the end of January.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis back in September to get some experience under his belt.

Blackpool loan latest

Holmes was loaned out to get some regular game time and has since made 13 appearances for Southport in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals and one assist.

He will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with Blackpool’s youth side. In addition, he is down the pecking order with the first-team of his parent club too with the abundance of options that Neil Critchley has at his disposal in his position so this loan extension suits all parties involved.

The prospect was on the books at Bolton Wanderers but switching to the Seasiders and he was handed his first professional contract back in 2020.

Holmes made his debut in 2021 in a league game against Rochdale and has since played four more times for the Tangerines altogether.

He is no stranger to going out on loan and has had stints in the past at FC United of Manchester, Chorley, AFC Fylde and Hyde United to boost his development.

Southport came calling a few months ago and he will be eager to get more goals over the festive period to help them rise up the table. They are currently sat in 15th position.

Blackpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Cambridge United.