‘Back to haunt them’ – Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Southampton come into this weekend’s game looking to close the gap further to 3rd place Leeds United. The Saints are three points off after their midweek draw with Coventry City while the Whites were beaten by Sunderland.

Russell Martin’s side are 12 unbeaten in the Championship and return to action at St. Mary’s having won their last four there.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they got back to winning ways with a victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night. It ended a two-game losing streak for them and puts them 9th in the table.

It’s been another fairly inconsistent year for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side with 10 wins, 10 defeats and just one draw from their 21 league games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Southampton sit in a strong position in the promotion race, but they are in no mans land a little. They’re 12 off the top two but six clear of 7th, so they’re in a comfortable spot but will have to keep up their form to maintain this place.

“Blackburn Rovers will pose problems for them this weekend. They had won four away games in a row before that disappointing loss to Sheffield Wednesday but the win against Bristol City should provide them with confidence.

“I do think they’ll fall just short here though. Don’t be surprised if former star Adam Armstrong comes back to haunt them either.”

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“These are two teams who will be hoping to be in and around the promotion picture come the end of the season.

“Southampton have been picking up results under Russell Martin and have some useful players in their ranks who can cause problems for any opponent that they come up against in this league.

“Blackburn beat Bristol City last time out and that result should boost their confidence. However, I think they’ll just fall short against the Saints.”

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-0