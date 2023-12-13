Young winger to play: Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough

The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Hull City head to the Riverside Stadium as they look to return to winning ways. They have lost their last two games on the spin against Watford and QPR.

Rosenior’s men were beaten 2-0 by the latter last time out and subsequently slipped out of the play-offs.

As for Middlesbrough, they lost 2-0 at home to Ipswich Town in their last outing and will be eager to close the gap between them and the Tigers with a win.

Hull City team news

Speaking ahead of the match to BBC Humberside Sport, Rosenior has said Jaden Philogene will miss the game and Hull await further news on his knee injury.

Jason Lokilo is out of action but could return against Cardiff City this weekend at the MKM Stadium. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh won’t be involved due to a minor foot injury, but Sporting Lisbon loan man Ruben Vinagre could return to the squad along with Alfie Jones.

Predicted XI

Allsop

Christie

Jones

Greaves

Coyle

Seri

Morton

Slater

Twine

Vaughan

Delap

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has made a few mistakes over recent games but he is stronger with his feet than Matt Ingram is so Rosenior is likely to stick with him between the sticks.

Jones is expected to be back following the birth of his first child and could slot back in for Sean McLoughlin on the right side of the heart of defence.

Adama Traore was subbed off against QPR at half-time which could see Regan Slater slot in for him. Youngster Harry Vaughan, who signed from Oldham Athletic last year, may well be handed a start following Philogene’s injury.