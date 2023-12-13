U.S. consortium emerge as leading contenders in race for West Brom takeover

West Brom are at a ‘crunch period’ in takeover negotiations with a U.S. consortium emerging as leading contenders, as per the Express & Star.

West Brom have had a tough few years under the ownership of controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, leaving the Baggies lurking in the Championship. They’ve risen up the table and into the play-off fight thanks to the great work of manager Carlos Corberan, but the ownership situation has prevented them from making notable strides forward.

The takeover saga has been a long dragged-out one but there has been light at the end of the tunnel of late. The Telegraph’s John Percy reported on Tuesday night that Lai was poised to pick a preferred consortium from the three interested and now, a fresh update has emerged.

The Express & Star says that it is a consortium from the United States who have emerged as the leading candidates to take Lai’s shares. It is added that in an ‘ideal world’, a deal would be wrapped up around mid-January.

Said U.S. consortium have spoken with West Brom’s football staff about their ambitions, and they’re willing to invest.

Change on the horizon?

West Brom fans will be wary to get too excited about a prospective takeover. There have been false dawns before and broken promises before but it finally feels that they could be nearing a change in ownership.

The Baggies are in their third consecutive year in the Championship now. They’ve been relegated twice under Lai’s guide but after previously bouncing back in 2020, they’ve been unable to do so since dropping out of the top-flight in 2021.

With a highly-regarded manager in place in the form of Corberan and potentially new owners who are willing to invest, West Brom fans will be hopeful of a future they can be excited about after continued uncertainty.