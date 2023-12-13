Swansea City yet to make second Premier League coach swoop as they mull over next manager decision

Swansea City are yet to make another move for Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies at this stage, as per a report by WalesOnline.

Swansea City had their first approach turned down by Spurs as they hunt for a replacement for Michael Duff.

The Swans currently have Alan Sheehan in caretaker charge and he oversaw their 1-1 draw away at Stoke City last night.

In this latest managerial update regarding the Championship club by WalesOnline, Davies’ remains their ‘preferred’ candidate for the vacant position but they haven’t made a second approach for him yet. BBC Sport also report that he remains the ‘leading’ contender for the job.

Swansea City managerial latest

Swansea have a big decision to make on which direction they want to go next as they hunt for a new boss.

Davies fits the profile of being a bright young coach but they need to test Spurs’ resolve again if they are to stand any chance of luring him down to the second tier.

He made the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June as part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff.

The 38-year-old started out as a youth coach at Hawke’s Bay United in New Zealand before he was appointed as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Swansea.

He then moved on to Liverpool, Reading, Celtic and Leicester City before moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and his future is currently up in the air.

Despite never playing professional football, Davies has an impressive CV in the coaching game and you can see why the Swans are interested in bringing him back. He already knows the club and has worked at some big teams in the past so may feel he is ready to become a number one now.