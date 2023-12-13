Sunderland managerial target to replace QPR boss at European club

Sunderland-linked Kim Hellberg is expected to join Hammarby instead, as detailed in a report by The Guardian.

Sunderland are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part company with Tony Mowbray last week.

Hellberg, 35, is believed to have been identified by the Black Cats as a potential candidate for their vacant position.

However, in this latest update by The Guardian, he is poised to become Hammarby’s new manager following the departure of Marti Cifuentes to QPR.

Sunderland managerial latest

Hellberg is a bright young coach and seems to fit the profile that Sunderland are going for at the moment. However, they will have to look elsewhere now.

He managed the likes of Kimstad GoIF, Kuddby IF and IF Sylvia in his early managerial career before having a spell as the number two at his local team IFK Norrköping.

Hellberg then became the number one at IFK Värnamo and has since done an impressive job there. They finished 5th in the Allsvenskan in the 2023 season against the odds.

Their ground holds only 5,000 fans and they weren’t expected to finish so high up in the table which has seen their manager’s stock rise dramatically.

He is said to have emerged on Sunderland’s radar as they carefully weigh up who to bring in as Mowbray’s replacement. However, it appears Hammarby have now swooped in and are set to keep him in Sweden for the time being.

Sunderland have been doing well under the interim guidance of Mike Dodds and have won back-to-back games with him at the helm. They beat West Brom 2-1 last weekend and saw off Leeds United 1-0 last night with midfielder Jobe Bellingham scoring the winner in the second-half to help them rise into the play-offs.