Sunderland hold positive talks with candidate as managerial update emerges

Sunderland have held ‘positive talks’ with Stade de Reims boss Will Still, according to a report by The Guardian.

Sunderland are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to part company with Tony Mowbray.

Still, 31, has done an impressive job in Ligue 1 over recent times and has emerged on the Black Cats’ radar as they weigh up their options.

The Guardian report he is a ‘frontrunner’ for the vacant position at the Stadium of Light now and has had discussions with the club’s owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland managerial latest

Mike Dodds has done extremely well in caretaker charge and has guided Sunderland to back-to-back home wins over promotion chasing West Brom and Leeds United. They beat the latter 1-0 last night courtesy of midfielder Jobe Bellingham’s second-half winner.

Still is a highly-rated coach and luring him over to England would be a statement of intent by the Black Cats. There would obviously be question marks regarding his experience in the Football League but he certainly fits the profile for Louis-Dreyfus by being young and hungry.

He was born in Belgium to English parents and had a spell coaching at Preston North End before heading abroad again.

Still has since worked at Sint-Truiden, Lierse and Beerschot before taking the Reims job in October last year. He has since won 44.68% of matches in charge of the French outfit.

They finished 11th last season and are currently positioned in 8th position, just two points off the top five, but they are facing a battle to keep hold of their head coach amid interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have risen into the top six after their win over Leeds and will be eager to keep their momentum going with another win against Bristol City this weekend.