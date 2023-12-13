Stockport County summer signing could return this weekend against Sutton United

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said Nick Powell could return this weekend.

Stockport County are back in League Two action on Saturday with a home clash against Sutton United.

Powell, 29, has been injured and will miss their FA Cup clash against Aldershot Town this evening.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Challinor told the official YouTube channel: “Powelly has been back on the grass and is maybe one (to return) for the weekend for us, certainly not for tomorrow night (against Aldershot).”

Stockport County hoping for injury boost

Having Powell back against Sutton would be a big boost for Stockport as they look to return to winning ways in the league.

They have a whole host of players sidelined at the moment such as Will Collar, Ryan Rydel, Myles Hippolyte, Jack Stretton and Antoni Sarcevic.

Powell’s arrival at Edgeley Park over the summer raised eyebrows across the Football League and he penned a three-year deal with the current fourth tier table toppers.

He has since made 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions so far in this campaign and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

The former England youth international signed for Manchester United as a youngster after catching the eye at Crewe Alexandra and went on to play nine times for the Red Devils’ first-team.

Powell had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Leicester City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic before leaving permanently for the latter in 2016. He then spent three years at the DW Stadium before a four-season stint at Stoke City.

Stockport is his home now and he will be eager to help them gain promotion to League One this term. Challinor’s side are six points clear at the summit right now ahead of Wrexham and Barrow but are winless in their last three league outings.