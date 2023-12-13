Sheffield Wednesday begin ‘not easy’ transfer talks with players who could depart in January

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has confirmed talks have begun with players who could be moved on from the club in January.

Sheffield Wednesday are approaching a transfer window of high importance. Their business will be key to their bid for survival as manager Rohl gets his first chance to shape the squad to his liking.

To bring players in though, there will need to be exits. And with January on the horizon, it seems the difficult conversations with those who could be moved on have begun.

Speaking to The Star on the matter, the Sheffield Wednesday boss said that while no one is completely out of his plans, it’s his duty to find resolutions that are best for the players if it will prove difficult for them to play a part over the rest of the season.

He explained:

“We have games to go and in these games anything can happen.

“But for sure we have had to start to have some not easy talks about the future. I have a clear mindset and will always be very honest with them. If I see a potential in them then I let them know, if I have a feeling that it might be difficult for them in the second half of the season then it is my job to tell them.

“Then it’s about looking at the situation, what can happen, if there is a player who wants to play more, then we sit together and find a solution. It could be that it’s a player who is a good player but is not so good for my style of football, then it’s also about talking with them and giving this advice that it might be hard.

“I have started these talks and will do this for the next weeks.”

Tough but necessary conversations

These challenging conversations are one of the brutal realities of management. Especially for a manager like Rohl who has only been in the job a couple of months, he has no choice but to move players on to free up space for his own signings to be made.

You have to think there could be a fair bit of movement on the transfer front at Hillsborough too. It’s hard to predict just how things with pan out for Sheffield Wednesday given the volatile and ever-changing ownership situation but with players set to move on, hopefully some solid additions can be made to Rohl’s ranks.

Next up for the Owls is a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City tonight. They then face QPR at the weekend, another relegation-threatened Championship side revitalised by new management.