Russell Martin makes admission over Middlesbrough, Watford target’s future at Southampton

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted he would understand if Mason Holgate’s loan was to be brought to an early end this January.

Southampton added defender Holgate to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from Everton on a season-long deal. He looked like a solid addition to the backline too, offering Premier League pedigree at both centre-back and right-back.

However, the 27-year-old has only played five times in the Championship this season. As a result, rumours have began to circulate over a potential winter return to his parent club with Middlesbrough, Watford and Rangers claimed to be keeping an eye on Holgate’s situation.

Now, Saints boss Martin has been quizzed on the matter.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo on Holgate’s Southampton situation, he admitted that while he would like the Everton defender to stay, he would accepts that his loan stay could be brought to an early end in January.

“There has been no conversation about that as far as I am aware,” Martin said.

He later went on to add:

“He is out of the team because the other guys have played well and that is frustrating for him. I can’t sit here and say he is definitely staying.

“Would we want him to stay? Yes. He is a great teammate, he’s got a great energy around the place and he’s been good on the pitch the last few times. However, I also understand that he probably wants to play more minutes and for Everton, it is probably frustrating as well.

“I am sure there will be conversations between Jason [Wilcox], Everton, and maybe Mason’s agent at some point.

“Until it becomes something of real interest I don’t think it will come to my door anyway, and if it does we will have to deal with it then.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A move awaits?

The point of Holgate’s Southampton loan was to find regular game time away from Everton. It hasn’t panned out like that and often when that proves to be the case, a decision is made to end the agreement early in the January transfer window.

With claims of other interest in the defender starting to emerge, it seems inevitable that Holgate is on the move this winter. Whether that is just back to Everton, or back to the Toffees and then to somewhere else, time will tell.

Martin later seemed confident that a replacement would not necessarily need to be signed if Everton did recall Holgate too. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens might be the only other natural centre-backs, but Shea Charles has played there plenty of times before too. They could be at risk of being light on options if one was to pick up an injury though.