Reporter offers clarity over Barnsley star’s contract situation after Leeds United, Sunderland links

Barnsley prospect Fabio Jalo is understood to be under contract until 2025 and talks are ongoing over a new deal, Doug O’Kane has said on X.

Barnsley recruited Lisbon-born forward Jalo back in 2019, bringing him in from the Benfica academy. He’s still only 17, but Jalo is already starting to make a name for himself at Oakwell.

The Portuguese starlet has already played 20 times for the Tykes’ first-team, managing three goals and an assist in that time. He continues to smash the goals in for their academy sides too while also regularly representing his country at youth level.

His talents have caught the eye fairly recently too. After a bid from an unnamed Serie A club was rejected in the summer, TEAMtalk reported last month that all of Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon have been showing interest.

That report stated that Jalo’s deal is up in 2024, and his Transfermarkt profile says the same.

However, according to Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane, Jalo is in fact under contract with Barnsley until 2025. On top of that, negotiations over a renewal are also ongoing.

Had a few questions about Fabio Jalo’s contract. I’ve always understood/reported that it does not expire next summer. Believe it runs until 2025.

But the Reds are negotiating a new deal with him.#barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 13, 2023

One to watch

While time will tell just how Jalo’s situation at Barnsley pans out over the course of 2024, there’s no doubt that he’s a player to keep an eye on. He’s been electric for the League One club’s young sides and hopefully more first-team opportunities come his way soon.

The level of reported interest in his services goes to show how highly-rated Jalo is, but it remains to be seen if anyone is able to prize him away from Oakwell as they look to tie him down to a new contract.

Jalo and Barnsley currently sit 7th in the League One table, winning their last two games in the third-tier.