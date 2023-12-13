Recently departed Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic pair spotted at Stoke City’s clash against Swansea City

John Eustace and Dean Holden were spotted in the crowd at Stoke City’s game last night, as per a report by StokeOnTrentLive.

Stoke City are in the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part company with Alex Neil.

They played fellow manager-less club Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday evening and drew 1-1 with midfielder Daniel Johnson on the scoresheet.

StokeOnTrentLive report Eustace and Holden were at the game along with the likes of Jon Walters, Charlie Adam and Glenn Whelan while Marc Muniesa.

Stoke City managerial latest

Stoke have a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to climb up the Championship table. They are currently sat in 19th place and are three points above the relegation zone.

Eustace spent five years of his playing career with the Potters and made 84 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

He is available following his recent exit from fellow second tier club Birmingham City. The Blues decided to cut ties with him despite being near the play-offs and brought in Wayne Rooney instead.

The 44-year-old has since been weighing up his next move in the game and could see the Potters’ vacancy as a chance to jump straight back into the dugout.

As for Holden, he was dismissed by Charlton Athletic in League One at the end of August and is unattached at the moment.

The 44-year-old has worked at Stoke before as assistant to Michael O’Neill and also had a stint in caretaker charge last year following the Northern Irishman’s departure so already knows the club.

Stoke are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to the Hawthorns to face promotion chasing West Brom.