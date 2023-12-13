Recent Sunderland, Birmingham City managers in contention for Stoke City job, 55-year-old also eyed

Stoke City have John Eustace and Tony Mowbray among the leading contenders to replace Alex Neil, reporter Rob Dorsett has said.

Stoke City are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Alex Neil. It has been a dismal season for the Potters and in the wake of the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, it was decided that a change in manager was needed.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday night under Paul Gallagher’s temporary lead and the search for Neil’s permanent heir is ongoing.

Now, writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has issued an update. He revealed three intriguing candidates on the Potters radar.

It is said that John Eustace and Tony Mowbray – who were sacked by Birmingham City and Sunderland this season – are both among the leading candidates at Stoke City. Former Fulham, Watford and Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is also on the shortlist following his exit from Dynamo Moscow in May.

The search for Neil’s replacement

Stoke City have had too many years of performing below the expected level. Neil was backed with a significant rebuild in the summer but ultimately, he has been moved on after struggling to get a tune out of his new-look squad.

Whoever comes in will be tasked with leading the Potters away from the lower echelons of the division and hopefully, up towards the right end. The club haven’t managed a top half finish since their relegation and unsurprisingly, the supporters are rather fed up of continued mediocrity.

It remains to be seen just who comes in as Neil’s replacement but all of Eustace, Mowbray and Jokanovic have Championship experience. Both Eustace and Mowbray were harshly relieved of their duties this season, especially in the case of the former.

55-year-old Jokanovic previously won promotion with Fulham but struggled in his last second-tier stint with Sheffield United.