‘Really good team’ – Middlesbrough boss Carrick delivers verdict on Hull City

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has labelled Hull City as a ‘really good team’ ahead of their clash this evening.

Middlesbrough are back in Championship action at the Riverside Stadium as they look to return to winning ways.

The Tigers have also lost two games on the spin and are eager to pick up a result.

Carrick is expecting a tricky clash and has had this to say on his upcoming opponents, as per Boro’s official club website: “We played them towards the end of last season and they gave us a really good game. They have recruited really well, you can see what they’re trying to do.

“Liam is a really good coach and you can see they’re a really good team. They’re similar to us in some ways with how they play and with (lack of) consistency in terms of their results and what they’re capable of on a good day.”

Middlesbrough prepare for Hull City clash

Middlesbrough are only three points behind Hull in the table so will see this match as a chance to close the gap.

Liam Rosenior has done an impressive job since taking over at the MKM Stadium just over a year ago. They were near the bottom when he took over from Shota Arveladze and they are now competing for a place in the play-offs.

The Tigers have slipped down to 10th after last night’s results but would go level on points with 6th position Sunderland if they were to beat Boro.

Hull have lost back-to-back matches against Watford and QPR and to make matters worse, they have been dealt a big blow on the injury front with key player Jaden Philogene ruled out for four to six weeks with a knee injury.

The former Aston Villa man made the switch to East Yorkshire in the summer from Aston Villa and has since scored six goals. Rosenior now has a decision to make as to who to throw into the starting XI instead of him for their upcoming fixtures.