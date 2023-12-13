Premier League scouts cast eyes over 20-year-old as Ipswich Town defeat Watford

Watford starlet Yaser Asprilla continues to draw interest from elsewhere with Premier League scouts watching him against Ipswich Town, as per Darren Witcoop.

Watford attacking midfielder Asprilla has been linked with other clubs on plenty of occasions now. The 20-year-old is already a three-time Colombian international and after long being tipped for a starring role, he has locked down a place in the Hornets’ starting XI this season.

He netted his fourth Championship goal of the season on Tuesday night, though it wasn’t enough to inspire his side to a win as Ipswich Town came from behind to win 2-1.

Asprilla now has four goals and two assists to his name in 20 league appearances. He put in another impressive display last night, proving why he can be a vital player for Valerien Ismael’s side.

Following the game though, it has been claimed that Asprilla continues to attract interest from elsewhere. Scouts from Premier League clubs were in attendance of the Watford vs Ipswich Town tie last night to watch the Colombian starlet in action, reporter Darren Witcoop says.

Destined for a move?

While it remains to be seen if any interest in Asprilla is firmed up, it seems an inevitability that the Watford starlet makes a move to a high-profile club sooner rather than later. He’s tipped for a big future in the game and as he continues to impress in the Championship, his stock will only grow further.

Asprilla is under contract at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2026, so there’s no pressure to cash in. The long-term deal means a buying club will likely have to pay a pretty sizeable fee for his services too, especially given just how bright his future is.

For now though, Asprilla will be focused on maintaining form and place in Ismael’s Watford side.