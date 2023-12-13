Premier League clubs have watched Blackburn Rovers’ record-breaking talent this season

Blackburn Rovers youngster Rory Finneran has been watched by Premier League clubs this season, according to The Secret Scout.

Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City last night. Arnor Sigurdsson and Scott Wharton scored the goals for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, but there was also a record-breaker in the ranks on Tuesday evening.

Named on the bench was 15-year-old Irish talent Rory Finneran. In being named in the matchday squad by Tomasson, he became the youngest ever member of a Rovers matchday squad.

The midfielder didn’t come on for his debut, but his inclusion alone is an indicator of how highly he is rated at Ewood Park.

Now, transfer news source The Secret Scout has shared on X that Finneran has drawn admiring glances from elsewhere this season. It is reported that the Blackburn Rovers youth star has been watched by Premier League clubs this campaign.

🚨 15-year-old Rory Finneran has become the youngest ever player to make a matchday squad for Blackburn Rovers ❤️ Centre-Midfielder has been watched by premier league clubs this season. Blackburn will be keen to show a pathway 📈 https://t.co/0ghBWQHSjG pic.twitter.com/T0GEHNj8Oh — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) December 12, 2023

A new talent for Rovers

Blackburn Rovers’ academy ranks boasts some pretty impressive talents. Wharton brothers Scott and Adam are among the first-team regulars to have come through the setup, with the latter one of the country’s most promising prospects outside the Premier League.

The inclusion of Finneran indicates that the Championship club look to have yet another bright talent on their books too. Time will tell just when he makes his debut, but his matchday squad spot once again shows there’s a clear pathway for their youngsters to make it to Tomasson’s senior side.

Blackburn will be hoping that Finneran can make his breakthrough and make a name for himself under their watch but with Premier League clubs said to have watched over him this season, it could be that he’s tempted up to the top-flight. His involvement on Tuesday night will only pique more interests too.