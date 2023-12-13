Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace showing serious interest in Sunderland’s French star, report claims

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is a target for Premier League trio Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham, TEAMtalk has reported.

Sunderland recruited French midfielder Ekwah from West Ham in January this year. He’d only played youth football with West Ham and Chelsea prior to his Wearside move but he has quickly become an influential player for the Championship side.

Ekwah has played 16 times across all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals in the process.

Now, with the January transfer window on the horizon, it is claimed that the 21-year-old could be offered a route back to the Premier League. TEAMtalk claims that top-flight trio Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all showing ‘serious’ interest.

They could move to bring the Sunderland star in this winter, it is said. The report adds that former club West Ham would be due a ‘sizeable’ sell-on fee after letting him go on a cheap deal earlier this year.

On the move?

Sunderland’s recruitment focuses on bringing in young players with high ceilings who they can sell on for healthy profits in the future. An exit for Ekwah would be a prime example of this working at its best, but time will tell if the new links come to anything.

Considering he only joined in the summer, it would mark a quick profit for the Black Cats and a swift return to the Premier League for the player. He signed a deal until 2027 upon his arrival, so Sunderland aren’t under any pressure to cash in immediately.

Ekwah has partnered academy graduate Dan Neil in the middle of the park for much of this season. Both are highly-touted talents but with the Frenchman now drawing interest from elsewhere, it remains to be seen if that partnership is split up this winter.