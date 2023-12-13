‘Not an ideal situation’ – Stockport County dealt another injury blow with key man ruled out

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said Antoni Sarcevic faces a spell on the sidelines.

Stockport County’s injury list is building up as they look to gain promotion from League Two this season.

The Hatters are back in action tonight with an FA Cup replay against National League side Aldershot Town at Edgeley Park with a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom at stake for the winner in the third round.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Shots, Challinor has provided this update regarding Sarcevic, as per the official club YouTube channel: “It’s not as bad as we’re feared but it’s still going to be an eight week time frame, something like that. When you have that to other players we have out, with Will (Collar), Powelly (Nick Powell), (Louie) Barry, Strets (Jack Stretton),(Ryan) Rydel, Myles (Hippolyte), it’s not an ideal situation.”

Stockport County injury blow

Stockport have been unlucky with injuries in this campaign, just like they were last term, and their squad is looking thin at the moment with January additions more than likely needed to ensure they can keep their push for League One on track.

Sarcevic is a key player for the Hatters in the middle of the park and injects experience and quality into their ranks. Therefore, his absence over the next couple of months or so will be a blow.

Challinor’s side have been in fine form this season and are top of the table above Wrexham. Their results have fallen off a tiny bit recently and they will be eager to return to winning ways in the league this weekend as they take on Sutton United at home.

They will need to find an alternative option in the starting XI whilst Sarcevic recovers from his injury. He joined the club back in 2021 and eyebrows were raised when he dropped down two leagues at the time from Bolton Wanderers.

The Mancunian, who has played for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle in the past, helped Stockport win the National League title and played a key role behind them getting to the play-off final earlier this year.