MK Dons boss delivers verdict on 20-goal/assist star ahead of January transfer window decision

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson is a big fan of loaned out attacking midfielder Dan Kemp but was coy on a potential January recall.

MK Dons allowed Kemp out on another loan in the summer, not long after he’d returned from a stint with Hartlepool United. The 24-year-old performed well with the Pools but with Swindon Town, the former West Ham man has really taken his game to another level.

Kemp has 12 goals and eight assists in 22 games across all competitions. No one in the league can match that total, let alone any of Williamson’s players at Stadium MK.

Such impressive form for a League Two rival has seen many call for the attacking midfielder to be brought back in the winter, but manager Williamson remained non-committal over his future.

As quoted by the MK Citizen, the MK Dons boss was full of praise for Kemp and admitted he’s a player he’s a big fan of. For now though, he was making no definite statements over a potential winter return. He said:

“It would be disrespectful to speak definitively about it but what I will say is that he’s a good player, we really like him. He’s gone out and had two very successful loan spells and ultimately he’s an MK player.

“But we’ve got a window coming up where we’ve got players who want to leave, who don’t want to leave as well. Dan’s a player we’re a big fan of, and when the time will come, we’ll assess the situation, assess the squad size because there will be many moving parts.”

An important window awaits

The January transfer window will be Williamson’s first in charge of MK Dons, and it’s an important one. Five games without defeat has the Dons sat 13th in the League Two table, though there is still work to be done if they’re to push towards the play-off spots.

Williamson and co are four points off as it stands and their transfer business will be key to their promotion hopes. Moving players on while bringing in some fresh faces who fit with the new boss’ style of play will be the priority, so time will tell just where Kemp fits in.

After such an impressive return for another promotion-chasing League Two side though, you have to think MK Dons will take action over his loan. Even if Kemp doesn’t figure in Williamson’s plans, a recall would see them weaken a potential play-off rival.