Mansfield Town man to miss trip to Crawley Town this weekend

Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed will serve his one-game suspension this weekend, as detailed in a report by The Chad.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action with an away trip to Crawley Town. They haven’t played in December yet and are finally poised to return after a 17-day break.

Reed, 26, is unavailable for their upcoming fixture after picking up five yellow cards so far this season and will have to sit out.

The Stags’ boss Nigel Clough has said, as per The Chad: “Louis Reed has had the longest one game suspension in the history of the EFL at the moment with one game turning into three and a half weeks. I think he was more disappointed than anyone that Saturday’s game was off.

“He won’t have played for a good few weeks by the time we go to Sutton next week.”

Mansfield Town latest

Not having Reed is a bit of a blow for Mansfield and will be irritating for him as he won’t have played for ages by the time the Sutton United game comes around.

Nevertheless, Clough has plenty of other options to pick from his position this Saturday such as Stephen Quinn, Ollie Clarke and George Maris which shows the strength in depth the team has.

The Stags have been impressive so far in this campaign and have their sights set on promotion to League One after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

They are currently sat in 4th place and are only a point behind joint-2nd place Wrexham and Barrow. They have lost only once in their 19 outings so far this season.

Reed has been a key player for the Nottinghamshire outfit in the middle of the park over recent times. He moved to Field Mill in January on an 18-month deal and has slotted in nicely into Clough’s side.

The Barnsley-born man has played for the likes of Sheffield United, Chesterfield, Peterborough United and Swindon Town in the past but has made Mansfield his home now.