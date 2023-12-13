Leicester City man who is out of contract next year attracting transfer interest

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy remains on the radar of some Saudi Arabian clubs, as per a report by CaughtOffside.

Leicester City have a decision to make regarding the forward’s long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy, 36, sees his contract with the Foxes expire at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

CaughtOffside claim Al Shabab and Al-Qadsiyah are two clubs potentially keen on luring him over to the Middle East.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Leicester City attacker latest

Vardy has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Leicester and has scored seven goals as they aim for an immediate promotion under Enzo Maresca.

He is a useful player to have in the squad and injects valuable experience into the Foxes’ ranks. However, his chances of game time in the next campaign could be limited, especially if they are back in the top flight.

A move away would help him get some more game time under his belt at this late stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia though.

Vardy has played for Leicester since they signed him from Fleetwood Town back in 2012 and he has been a great servant to the club.

He has played 446 games for them altogether to date and has found the net on 177 occasions.

The Sheffield-born man helped the Foxes gain promotion from the Championship in his second year and then played a key role behind their unlikely Premier League title win under Claudio Raniera in 2016.

Leicester are back in action this evening at home to Millwall as they look to leapfrog Ipswich Town into top spot again.