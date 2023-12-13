Leeds United attacker signed in 2020 wanted by other clubs

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is attracting interest from elsewhere this winter, reports Darren Witcoop.

Leeds United have a decision to make regarding the attacker’s future ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Poveda, 23, is down the pecking order at Elland Road and has struggled for game time so far this season.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X that he is wanted by other clubs along with striker Joe Gelhardt next month but the Whites may need to bring in some attacking reinforcements before letting the pair head out the exit door.

Leeds United winger wanted

Poveda is out of contract at Leeds at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer, assuming he isn’t handed an extension in the meantime. He has made seven appearances in all competitions this term, six of which have come in the Championship.

He joined the Yorkshire club back in 2020 and has since played 30 matches. However, he is yet to score a competitive goal.

The Whites gave him the green light to head out on loan to Blackburn Rovers a couple of years ago to get some minutes under his belt. He then spent time at Blackpool earlier this year and scored three times in 26 matches for the Tangerines before heading back.

Prior to his switch to Leeds, he spent time as a youngster at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City.

Poveda’s time with his current team hasn’t really worked out and a fresh start would be beneficial for his career.

The Colombia international, who has one cap for his country under his belt, could be a useful option for other second tier sides needing attacking reinforcements.

Leeds were beaten 1-0 away at Sunderland last night and face Coventry City next.