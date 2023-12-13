‘Keep him in charge’ – Sunderland legend makes Mike Dodds statement amid ambitious Will Still pursuit

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has suggested his former club keep caretaker boss Mike Dodds in charge until January after two wins in his two games in charge.

Sunderland decided to part ways with Tony Mowbray and since then, Dodds has been in charge on a temporary basis. It’s the 37-year-old’s second spell as caretaker boss and after two defeats from two games in February of last year, his latest stint couldn’t have gone much better.

Dodds has overseen two wins from two Championship games. The most recent victory came against promotion hopefuls Leeds United, with Jobe Bellingham’s close-range goal securing the three points for the Black Cats.

Dodds has drawn high praise for his efforts but with ambitious names like Will Still said to be firmly on the radar at the Stadium of Light, the feeling seems to be that the former Sunderland U21s boss won’t get the job permanently.

That’s not a notion club legend Kevin Phillips agrees with though. Speaking on Sky Sports (quotes via the Sunderland Echo), Phillips acknowledged the Still rumours but said that for now, his former club should keep Dodds at the helm.

“My thoughts on it are, why rush?,” he said.

“I don’t know much about Will Still, he is a decent manager but he knows nothing about the Championship. It is an unforgiving league, it is a tough, tough league. Mike knows it, keep [him] in charge, at least until January.

“Give him the backing to say, ‘you are in charge until January, take your time with the process and see what you can do.’ Who knows, they might still be in the play-offs come January and he might stay in the job until the end of the season.

“It is a different story if they’d lost these last two games and the players had not given the performances they had. He knows the game and is getting respect from the players, for me, keep him in charge.”

The search for the next boss

Sunderland’s search for a new boss is an ongoing one but there’s no secret about the fact that they want a manager who is well-aligned with their recruitment methods. Mowbray, while his sacking was arguably a harsh one, was not totally supportive of the players the club wanted to bring him, playing a key role in his exit.

Highly-rated, young coaches from overseas look to be on the radar for the Black Cats. Stade Reims boss Still certainly fits that profile but with plenty of speculation over him, time will tell just what comes of the rumoured interest.

For the time being, Dodds will be fully focused on delivering for the Championship side. Adding to his two wins from as many games will only strengthen support for him and increase his reputation, but time will tell if the Sunderland hierarchy heeds Phillips’ advice and back him for a longer spell in the job.