‘I would hope…’ – Birmingham City man keen to open contract talks

Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has said he is hoping to have ‘conversations’ regarding his future over the next few weeks.

Birmingham City have a decision to make as to whether to keep hold of the forward beyond this season.

Jutkiewicz, 34, sees his current contract expire at the end of the campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

He has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by BirminghamLive: “I would imagine we will have those conversations in the next few weeks about it, but ultimately it’s about me as a professional providing the best service that I can for this football club, and trying to earn something.

“You have to earn things in this game and making sure, whether you’re the oldest player or the youngest player, you keep earning the trust of the manager and from a wider perspective getting the trust of the football club to earn a new contract. I would hope that those conversations will happen in the next few weeks.”

Birmingham City contract latest

Jutkiewicz is a useful player for Birmingham to have in their squad as he provides competition and depth to their striking department. In addition, he injects valuable experience into their ranks.

However, it remains to be seen whether they are in a position to be willing to extend his stay. He isn’t getting any younger and they may go for some fresh blood in his position from now on.

He has been a great servant to the Midlands club over recent years and has made 318 appearances for them in all competitions since joining in 2016, chipping in with 65 goals.

Jutkiewicz has played 18 times so far in this campaign, finding the net twice, which shows he is still getting game time.

Prior to his switch to the Blues seven years ago, he had spells at Swindon Town, Everton, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Burnley.

Birmingham have slipped down to 17th in the table over recent times and are only four points above the drop zone.

Their decision to part ways with John Eustace hasn’t worked out yet and Rooney is under pressure to start picking up some more results.

They are back in action tonight with a tricky away trip to Wales to face play-off hopefuls Cardiff City.