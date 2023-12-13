‘I don’t think…’ – QPR man poised to miss Plymouth Argyle game

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has said Jack Colback is expected to miss tonight’s game again.

QPR are back in Championship action with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle as they look to keep their momentum going.

Colback, 34, sustained a muscle injury at Deepdale in the clash versus Preston North End and missed the win over Hull City last time out.

In this latest update regarding his condition, Cifuentes has said, as per a report by West London Sport: “Jack is on his process so we are assessing him day by day but I don’t think he will be ready for tomorrow. We will evaluate it with the medical team but hopefully it won’t take long.”

QPR injury latest

Colback’s absence is a blow for QPR as he provides useful competition and depth to their squad. He also injects some valuable experience into their ranks.

Nevertheless, the team are doing well at the moment and are full of confidence as they look to pick up another three points against Plymouth this evening.

Not many people knew much about Cifuentes when he arrived from Hammarby to replace Gareth Ainsworth. However, he is doing an impressive job with the Hoops and is fast becoming a popular man in West London.

QPR have won three matches on the spin and are now sat in 22nd position in the table. They are only three points behind joint-20th place Millwall and Huddersfield Town as they look to rise out of the drop zone.

Colback joined the R’s back in August on a two-year deal having previously been at Sunderland, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. He remains sidelined for now but doesn’t appear to be too far away from his return to the pitch.

In other news, defender Reggie Cannon is poised to shake off a knock he picked up last Saturday and be available to play again which is a boost.