Hull City ace to return to the squad against Middlesbrough this evening

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Alfie Jones will be back in the squad this evening.

Hull City are back in Championship action with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

Jones, 26, missed their match against QPR last time out due to the birth of his and his partner’s first child.

Rosenior has provided this update, as per the official club website: “Alfie will be back in the squad. I have three outstanding out-and-out centre halves in ‘Macca’ (Sean McLoughlin), ‘Greavesy’ (Jacob Greaves) and Alfie, along with a young and promising centre half in Andy Smith. I think Alfie is underrated. Ever since I have started working with him he has gone up at least another level with the way he has played.

“I believe Alfie is probably the best right-footed centre-half in the Championship and we missed him on Saturday.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Hull City boost

Having Jones back is a boost for Hull as they look to return to winning ways against Middlesbrough. They have lost their last two matches on the spin against Watford and QPR.

The Tigers have slipped down to 10th in the table following last night’s results and are now three points off the play-offs.

Rosenior has a decision to make as to whether to throw Jones straight back into the starting XI. He started with Sean McLoughlin in his place against the Hoops.

Jones has been a key player for Hull since joining them back in 2020. Prior to his switch to East Yorkshire, he rose up through the ranks at Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints and instead gained experience away at St Mirren and Gillingham.

The Bristol-born man helped the Tigers win the League One title in his first year under former boss Grant McCann and has since adapted well to the step up to the second tier.

Jones has played 122 games for his current team to date and has chipped in with a single goal. His contract expires in 2026.