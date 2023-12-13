‘He’s fine’ – Birmingham City summer signing available to face former club Cardiff City tonight

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has said Dion Sanderson is available to play this evening.

Birmingham City are back in Championship action with a trip to Wales to face play-off chasing Cardiff City.

Sanderson, 23, missed the Blues’ last clash against Coventry City with a foot injury. His side went on to lose 2-0 against the Sky Blues.

In this latest update regarding his condition, Rooney has said, as per a report by BirminghamLive:“He’s fine now. As I said after the game, it was a strange one. He woke up at 2am with a massive pain in his foot. He was close to taking himself to the hospital. He came in and he was struggling to walk on it and he wasn’t available for that reason.

“He went for a scan and the scan showed a little bit of floating bone. We think that was triggering his nerve to cause the pain. He’s had a little bit of work on that and it’s moved the bone, that’s eased it up.

“He has trained since and sometimes you have this. I’ve never heard of it, it’s a freak one. Going off Dion and the scan, he’s recovered from that and he’s ready to play.”

Birmingham City selection latest

Having Sanderson back is a boost for Birmingham and Rooney has a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight back in.

The centre-back had a loan spell at Cardiff back in 2020 as a youngster and played 10 times for the Bluebirds.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Wolves and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels. However, he only played once for their first-team.

Instead, he had various spells away from Molineux with the likes of Cardiff, Sunderland and QPR in the second tier to get experience under his belt.

Sanderson had a couple of temporary stints with the Blues before they swooped to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer. He has since made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands outfit this term, 19 of which have come in the league.

Birmingham need to start picking up more results and will be eager to cause Cardiff some problems tonight.

Rooney hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted and his side have slipped down to 17th in the table. They are 10 points off the top six and four points above the drop zone.