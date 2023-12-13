Fresh insight emerges on Sunderland’s new boss hunt with multiple candidates spoken to

Sunderland are on the hunt for a permanent boss to replace Tony Mowbray. Caretaker manager Mike Dodds has overseen two wins in two Championship games in charge so far, the most recent being a 1-0 victory over 3rd placed Leeds United.

Speculation has been rife over who could be next to take the reins at the Stadium of Light, with Stade Reims’ highly-rated boss Will Still mentioned as an ambitious target. Rumours over the Belgian boss ramped up on Tuesday, with positive talks claimed to have taken place.

Now though, a fresh insight in the search for Mowbray’s replacement has emerged from the Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

While acknowledging the step up in Still rumours, it is emphasised that a deal for him would not be easy and nothing is imminent regarding any new managers. Still is far from the only contender on the radar too, with ‘a number’ of potential options spoken to as recently as Monday night.

With nothing close, Dodds is expected to be in charge against Bristol City this weekend.

Keeping options open

There’s no doubt that a swoop for Still would excite fans and make waves across the football world given that the 31-year-old is already a pretty high-profile coach after his emergence last year. However, despite the increase in speculation last night and subsequent clamour among fans, itt seems Sunderland’s manager hunt is very far from a closed case.

Other candidates remain under consideration and given Still’s profile and Reims’ sure hope to retain him, it’s not an easy deal to do.

In the meantime, Dodds will be fully focused on doing what he can to maintain the club’s ambitions of fighting for promotion. Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table with plenty of sides firmly in the fight for the play-offs as we near the halfway point.