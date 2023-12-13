‘Exceptional’, ‘9/10’ – Reporter lauds Blackburn Rovers summer signing after impressing again in Bristol City win

Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways on Tuesday night, defeating Liam Manning’s Bristol City 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers had lost back-to-back Championship games ahead of their midweek clash with Bristol City. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side set about correcting their form against the Robins, and they did just that.

Arnor Sigurdsson slotted beyond Max O’Leary to open the scoring after a tidy ball from talisman Sammie Szmodics. Rovers were 2-0 up seven minutes into the second half as Scott Wharton headed home from brother Adam’s corner to double the lead.

Bristol City pulled one back on the hour-mark through Mark Sykes. However, Blackburn Rovers held on to secure a valuable three points.

It lifts them to 8th in the table for now, though more fixtures await tonight.

There were a number of decent performances on the night but arguably the best of the lot came from midfielder Sondre Tronstad. The Norwegian had to wait for his chance in the side but since then, he’s not looked back, playing every minute of league football since October 21st.

Tronstad impressed for Blackburn Rovers once again last night, earning a 9/10 rating from the Lancashire Telegraph. On his performance, reporter Elliot Jackson wrote:

“Another exceptional display in midfield. Two fantastic sliding tackles on top of excellent interceptions and passing. Looks a real find.”

A flourishing midfield partnership

There’s a really nice balance to Blackburn Rovers’ midfield partnership of teenage star Wharton and the more experienced Tronstad. Both are fantastic on the ball, but the former is more of a risk-taker in possession while the latter is an assured presence in the middle of the park.

They seem to be getting the best out of one another and in turn, they helped Rovers get a much-needed win on Tuesday night.

Tronstad looks just about undroppable at the moment. After starting on the opening day against West Brom he had to wait another 10 games for his next start, sitting on the bench as an unused substitute for much of those. Now, he’s cemented his place as one of Tomasson’s most important players, with last night’s performance proving exactly why.