‘Every cloud has a silver lining’ – Bradford City receive injury boost ahead of Gillingham trip

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has said their postponement last weekend has given Alex Pattison a ‘full week’ to boost his fitness.

Bradford City were due to face Salford City last Saturday in League Two but the game was called off.

Pattison, 26, is fighting back from injury at the moment and is pushing for a return against Gillingham away this weekend. He got some minutes under his belt in the EFL Trophy earlier this month against Liverpool Under-21’s.

In this latest update regarding his condition, Alexander has said, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus: “It gives Patto another full week of training leading up to Saturday’s game. Every cloud has a silver lining. We’re in good numbers, to be fair. Kevin McDonald and Matt Derbyshire are training fully with the squad, so it’s good to have them back as well.

“It’s always good to have good players to choose from because we need them going forward.”

Bradford City injury boost

Bradford signed Pattison to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He impressed before picking up his injury and chipped in with three goals.

He was a regular for Boro at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance during his time on the books at the Riverside Stadium. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at York City and Yeovil Town.

Boro cut ties with him in 2019 and he subsequently spent a couple of years with the Chairboys before linking up with Harrogate Town. He then became a key player for Simon Weaver’s outfit and fired 19 goals in 86 outings in all competitions to land a switch to Bradford.

The Bantams have been in decent form under Alexander over recent weeks and the midfielder’s return will be a big boost as they prepare for their festive fixtures.

They are currently sat in 14th place in the table and are five points off the play-offs.