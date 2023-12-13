‘Didn’t put a foot wrong’, ‘8/10’ – West Brom star continues Baggies revival with strong display vs Rotherham United

West Brom returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away victory over relegation-threatened Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

West Brom went into last night’s game looking to bounce back from consecutive Championship defeats, and they did just that. It was Leam Richardson’s first game in charge of Rotherham United, just a day after taking over as Matt Taylor’s permanent replacement.

The Millers kept the Baggies out for the first half but on 54 minutes, Grady Diangana’s shot deflected beyond Viktor Johansson to open the scoring. It took until the 90th minute for West Brom to add a second as the returning Jed Wallace fired home a late free-kick to wrap up the win.

The visitors’ backline wasn’t tested all that much, though that’s a testament to the Baggies’ backline. Cedric Kipre was influential once again, with the Express & Star scoring his ‘outstanding’ performance an 8/10. Reporter Lewis Cox wrote:

“Albion’s star man. Didn’t put a foot wrong bar one or two fouls and continues to match the extremely high levels he has set himself. Serenaded by a Last Christmas chant late on – richly deserved.”

Kipre’s revival continues

Few would have thought Kipre would become such an important part of Carlos Corberan’s West Brom side this season. However, after impressing with Cardiff City last season, the Spaniard has given the centre-back a new lease of life at The Hawthorns and nowadays, he’s just about undroppable.

The Rotherham United win highlighted once again how important he is to the Baggies backline. It marked their 10th clean sheet of the season, with Kipre helping keep nine of those.

West Brom remain 5th in the Championship table, three points ahead of Preston North End in 7th. They’re just three points off 4th placed Southampton too, though the Saints play their game in hand against Coventry City tonight.

Kipre and West Brom are back in action at home to a currently managerless Stoke City this weekend.