Bundesliga club’s position on potential permanent deal for Leeds United midfielder emerges

Leeds United midfielder Brendan Aaronson is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin, yet the German side are said to have ruled out a permanent move for the player, according to SportBILD.

Leeds United allowed a number of high profile high earners to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis following their relegation from the Premier League, with the likes of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Aaronson all departing on loan.

The latter secured a switch to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, who have been competing in the Champions League this season. But with an option to buy the USA international at the end of his current loan deal, the German side have ruled out the possibility of pursuing that option.

According to SportBILD, a permanent deal is ‘unthinkable’ at this time, with the player likely to return to Elland Road at the conclusion of the season. Having played 17 times across all competitions so far and scoring neither a goal nor registering an assist, this should not come as a surprise.

Another chance at Leeds?

Aaronson showed flashes of what he is capable of at Leeds United in the Premier League and so could be given another opportunity to impress, particularly given he has another four years remaining on his current deal at the Championship club.

He is likely to be one of the highest earners at the club and so should they not secure promotion to the top flight, they may be forced to sell. However, the reported fee paid to Red Bull Salzburg was £24.7m and so it is unlikely they would be able to recuperate the majority of that fee if they were to welcome bids.

Aaronson is a seasoned international and did have plenty of suitors during his time playing in the MLS and in Austria. He has shown moments that he can cut it in England too despite his poor showings in Germany and so it is likely he won’t be short of suitors again this time around should Leeds United look to sell.