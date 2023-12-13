Bristol City, Hull City and Peterborough United locked in £1.5m battle for League Two star

AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi is attracting attention from the divisions above, with Bristol City, Hull City and Peterborough United all tracking him ahead of a potential January swoop, according to TEAMtalk.

10 goals and five assists in 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon show exactly why Al-Hamadi is a man in demand. He has helped the Dons to seventh place in the table after 20 games played as they look to continue their fine form and mount a charge on the top six.

With the 21-year-old finding the net on a consistent basis, this has caught the attention of three sides from the Championship and League One. Bristol City and Hull City are tracking the striker from the second tier, but Peterborough United are reportedly leading the race, according to TEAMtalk.

A deal worth £1.5million is being lined up according to the report, which in turn would be a record-breaking departure should he leave Plough Lane for that figure.

Worth a punt

If you were any of the three sides interested, whether plying their trade in the Championship or League One, Al-Hamadi presents a low risk and potentially a high reward. He clearly knows where the goal is and so could be a great asset if he can adapt to playing in a higher division.

His price tag is also moderate at best, meaning if the likes of Bristol City, Hull City or Peterborough United were to take the punt they would not have to break the bank to acquire his services. If he thrives too, it would be seen as a huge bargain and a great bit of business.

£1.5million will also go a long way in League Two and would present AFC Wimbledon with a huge opportunity to buy a few players with the funds generated from a sale and bolster their ranks in the hopes of securing a top six finish.