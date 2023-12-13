‘7/10’, ‘Put in a big shift’ – Reporter recognises Leeds United star’s efforts in underwhelming Sunderland loss

Leeds United faced a difficult game against managerless Sunderland, ultimately seeing their impressive run end with a 1-0 defeat.

Leeds United had to weather the storm at times from fellow Championship outfit Sunderland, who always looked dangerous on the attack in an exciting first half that ended scoreless but where they had the better chances.

The second half was a more even affair, but, once again, the Black Cats had the cleaner cut of the earlier chances. It was from one of these that they took the lead, Jobe Bellingham scoring to put them 1-0 up.

Leeds United made changes and went all-out-attack. Dutch striker Joel Piroe had a shot cleared off the line as normal time ran out but the Wearsiders held on for the win.

It was a difficult game for Leeds United, and one they will hopefully learn much from. Amongst some average player performances, one stood out from the rest – that of Glen Kamara.

Steady in previous matches, Kamara showed that consistency again in last night’s game against Sunderland. He put himself about in a busy display, earning a 7/10 rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post, with reporter Graham Smyth saying of his display:

“Put in a big shift, and had to because Sunderland were dangerous on the break. Got a foot in to stop danger in plenty of areas.”

Consistent, even in defeat

Since his arrival at Elland Road, Finland international Kamara is really putting his stamp on a midfield berth at Leeds United. Alongside Etham Ampadu, he is quickly becoming part of the beating heart of the Whites.

He helps to break up opposition play with his aggressive pressing in the midfield engine room. He often harries opponents, forcing errors from them and winning the ball.

Leeds United fans are appreciative of his approach; it is the all-action style that they like from their players. Kamara also is confident and skilful enough to take the ball forward, helping to dictate Leeds’ attacking play.

It will be hoped he can put in another solid display against Coventry City this weekend, only this time his efforts will hopefully yield a better result. Leeds United remain 3rd in the Championship table, though they could be as many as 10 points off the top two if Leicester City win tonight.