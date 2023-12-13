3 left-backs Leeds United must consider as persisting injuries force Farke into the transfer market

Leeds United have spent the entire campaign without a natural left-back at their disposal, though they’ve fared well regardless so far.

Leeds United brought back Sam Byram in the summer but few would have thought he’d play such a prevalent role. Though naturally a right-back, he’s become the Championship side’s go-to man on the left with Junior Firpo struggling with injuries.

Byram has now joined Firpo on the sidelines though. It meant Djed Spence deputised at left-back against Sunderland.

Neither Byram or Firpo have the best injury records and Farke has acknowledged the continued shortage could force their hand in the transfer market. With Firpo also being linked with an exit, here are three left-backs Leeds United should target in January…

Gijs Smal – Twente FC

Dutch left-back Smal is out of contract at the end of this season but could be a great option for the Whites. He offers a creative threat from left-back, managing 18 assists in 103 games for Twente and 16 in 70 for previous club FC Volendam.

While he’s a regular at a good level in Holland, the chance to play at Elland Road and fight for a rise to the Premier League could appeal to the 26-year-old.

Kai Wagner – Philadelphia Union

Wagner, brother-in-law of former Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, managed 10 assists in 37 games this season. He’s a creative force on the left, offering his services as a full-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back when needed.

Most appealingly though, Wagner is out of contract with MLS side Philadelphia Union at the end of this month. Leeds United could sign him for nothing in January, adding a solid option at left-back to their ranks.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United

Last but not least is a domestically-based option in the form of Harrison Burrows. It has taken a little while for the 21-year-old to nail down his best position but now playing as a left-back on a regular basis, he looks destined for a career at a higher level.

He’s another left-back with a wand of a left foot and with 154 first-team appearances to his name for Peterborough United, Burrows already has a great level of experience. He also notched a thoroughly impressive three goals and seven assists in his only season of Championship football.