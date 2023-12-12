West Brom man poised to miss Rotherham United trip

West Brom striker Josh Maja is expected to miss out this evening, as per a report by the Express & Star.

West Brom are back in Championship action with an away trip to Rotherham United.

Maja, 24, was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard last time out. The Baggies ended up losing 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Express & Star report he ‘won’t feature’ against Rotherham. In addition, it remains to be seen how long he could potentially be out of action for at this moment in time and more is expected to be revealed after the Millers’ match by Carlos Corberan.

West Brom injury latest

Maja’s injury is a blow for West Brom as he provides useful competition and depth in attacking areas. They will be hoping he isn’t sidelined for too long and can return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Baggies swooped to land him back in August on a permanent deal to bolster their attacking department for this season and he penned a three-year deal with the Midlands outfit. He has since scored once for Corberan’s side.

Maja was on the books at Sunderland from 2016 to 2019 before moving to France to join Bordeaux. He has since returned to England for loan spells at Fulham and Stoke City.

West Brom have lost their last two games on the spin and will be eager to bounce back with a win against Rotherham. The Millers have a new manager at the helm after turning to former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson to replace Matt Taylor and they are bottom of the league right now.