‘Very different’ – Newcastle United loan man reflects on EFL spell so far

Northampton Town swooped to land the goalkeeper over the summer as back-up following their promotion from League Two.

Thompson, 19, has enjoyed more game time than expected following Lee Burge’s injury.

He has said, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “I knew I was coming in as number two and I was hoping I could play a few games and see what happens but unfortunately Lee (Burge) has been injured a couple of times and that’s meant I’ve played quite a lot.

“I’m learning plenty and I feel so much of my game has improved while I’ve been here. I think most of it is about game management at this level and understanding when to do things and when not to do things.”

He added: “It’s very different playing at this level, especially the physicality, and it is a big step up from playing academy level but I feel like I’ve done well in the circumstances and my game is improving.”

Northampton Town loan man

Newcastle gave Thompson the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Northampton came calling in the last transfer window to help him get some experience under his belt.

This is his first loan spell away from the Premier League side and it has worked out well for all parties involved so far.

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Northampton to date, 10 of which have come in League One, and he has kept four clean sheets for Jon Brady’s side.

Thompson has been on the books at Newcastle for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Toon Army.

He has been a regular for his parent club at various youth levels over recent years and played for their Under-18’s and Under-23’s before his switch to the Cobblers.

The England youth international sees his deal at Sixfields expire in January and both teams will have a decision to make on what to do this winter.

In the meantime, Brady’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Cumbria to face Carlisle United as they look to build on their 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town last time out.