‘Truly abysmal’ – Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship on Wednesday.

Cardiff City head into the game sat in 7th position in the table and they are only outside the play-offs on goal difference. Turkish boss Erol Bulut has done an impressive job since moving to Wales in the summer.

The Bluebirds won 1-0 at home to Millwall over the weekend. Defender Dimitrios Goutas scored the only goal of the game on 78 minutes.

Birmingham City are struggling for results in the Championship at the moment. They decided to part company with John Eustace when they were on the brink of the top six but Wayne Rooney hasn’t been able to make an impact yet.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Cardiff City have been impressive so far this season under Erol Bulut and will see this game against Birmingham City as an opportunity to pick up another three points.

“Not many people outside of the club expected them to be competing for the play-offs but they deserve to be where they are in the table at the moment.

“Birmingham have been poor under Wayne Rooney and the pressure could start to mount on him already if they are to lose against the Bluebirds. Their supporters are already frustrated and confidence in the camp will be low right now.”

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Cardiff City’s impressive form might have faltered somewhat but hopefully that win over Millwall marks the start of them getting back on track in the fight for the play-offs. And at home to Birmingham City, you have to think they get a win under their belts here too.

“The Blues have been in poor form since Rooney’s appointment, especially away from home. They’ve lost eight in a row on the road, a truly abysmal record.

“I can’t help but think the run extends to nine here with Cardiff a tough foe on their own patch.”

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-0