Top-flight club set to recall player from Charlton Athletic loan, report says

Charlton Athletic are set to see James Abankwah’s loan brought to an early end, as per a report from the Irish Independent.

Charlton Athletic recruited young defender Abankwah in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Italian side Udinese. He had mainly played youth football for the Serie A side but also has two appearances for their first-team to his name since joining from Irish outfit St. Pat’s.

However, the move to The Valley hasn’t panned out as hoped. He started two games at right-back in September and has not been involved in a League One matchday squad since.

In fact, his only appearance since then came in the 1-1 draw with Cray Valley Paper Mills in the FA Cup first round.

Now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, the inevitable has emerged. The Irish Independent reports that the Republic of Ireland youth international is set to be recalled by parent club Udinese after a tough half-season stint with Charlton Athletic.

From there, a loan to another British club or Serie B side could come to fruition for the promising 19-year-old.

A new move awaits?

Abankwah emerged as a top Irish talent with St. Pat’s and his deserved move to Italy with Udinese goes to show the potential he does possess. Ultimately though, this Charlton Athletic stint has been a tough one, and it’s best for all that it comes to an early end in January.

It will leave the Addicks down on an option at right-back and centre-back but given how little Abankwah played, time will tell if Michael Appleton sees a reason to bring in a replacement for the rest of the season.

Abankwah will be hopeful of finding more opportunities at his next club, should he head out on loan again. Time will tell how his situation pans out, but an exit from The Valley is certainly for the best.