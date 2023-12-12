Swansea City quartet remain out of action for Stoke City trip

Swansea City quartet Kristian Pedersen, Joe Allen, Mykola Kuharevich and Nathan Wood remain out of action for their game this evening, as detailed on their official club website.

Swansea City are back in Championship action with an away trip to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

The Swans won 2-1 away at Rotherham United last time out courtesy of goals by Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates.

As per their website, Pedersen, Allen, Kuharevich and Wood are all still sidelined but are ‘nearing’ their respective returns. Josh Ginnelly also remains in the treatment room with a long-term injury.

Swansea City injury latest

Swansea are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Michael Duff and have a big decision to make on who to bring in next as they look to start climbing up the league table.

They are currently sat in 16th position after picking up 24 points from their first 21 games. They are only six points off the play-offs.

The Swans signed left-back Pedersen in the summer to bolster their defensive department. He had a spell in England from 2018 to 2022 at Birmingham City and made 161 appearances for the Blues, chipping in with nine goals.

Allen made his return to the Welsh club last year and played 28 times last term. They have missed his experience in the middle of the park over recent times.

Wood’s absence has also been felt by Swansea of late. The 21-year-old is key to the way they like to play and his return will be a big boost when he is back on the pitch.

As for Kuharevich, he was snapped up in July to bolster their attacking department. He has played for the likes of Troyes and Hibernian in the past and will be eager to hit the ground running.